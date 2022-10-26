Although the studio was announced in 2020, a year after its San Ramon, California headquarters, when we visited the brand new office to meet the team and play Callisto Protocol for the first time,we were shockedLearn about the Spanish Strike Distance Studio in Zaragoza. .

As it turns out, under the leadership of Creative Engineering Director and General Manager Jorge Jiménez, who has worked with Glen Schofield for several years (on projects like “Moving Technology Forward” and Call of Duty), this The strong team in their twenties is all about art and technology, and is responsible for the main ray tracing, lighting, rendering, facial modeling, and gory simulation processes to make TCP look as good as it does when it was released on December 2nd.

After working remotely for much of the development project, the new building in the center of Zaragoza gathers developers and includes the so-called “splash room” where they simulate models and various splashes and OLAT lighting on the walls Effect. However, we will cover more on one side, because first of all it is important to highlight how SDS Spain will play a more important role in the organization, when there may be two games, including the Callisto Protocol 2, May be in the pipeline:

“Well, we’re going to sit down and do some planning, we don’t have a lot of time,” admitted CEO and creative director Glen Schofield in an interview with Gamereactor in Zaragoza. “Personally, I wish we could do a sequel – we’ll have to talk to Krafton about that. It’s going to take time to figure all that out. I want the studio to grow. If we’re going to make two games in the future – I’d love to do so Do – part of my plan is definitely to develop Spain, actually this year. I’d like to at least double that, we really want Zaragoza to be a breeding ground for great engineers and artists, we want people to know it’s the best in Europe magnet.