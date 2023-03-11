Inhale measure, exhale measure

More and more protective measures against infection with Covid19 are now being lifted. But for various reasons I don’t want to get infected any further, if possible. For this reason, and because I just like measuring things, I get a small, very inexpensive CO₂ measuring device. I already have one the size of a really big travel alarm clock, but the new one is handier, it fits in your pocket, for example, but you can also hang it on your backpack without being very noticeable. Practical for on the go.

Before buying, I read a few reviews of the device. The little detector is very minimalistic and doesn’t communicate with your smartphone or anything – it just measures and displays a value and if you want it beeps if the value is too high. According to the reviews and comparative tests with established, reliable devices, the measured values ​​are somewhat correct. Since I’m not concerned with high-precision measurements, that should be enough for me.

In the following days, I always carry the little thing with me when I leave the house and am repeatedly surprised: In the grocery discounter, where you can constantly hear the noise of an air movement system and therefore think you are well ventilated, the values ​​are already regular in the morning over 1200 ppm, it seems to be more air circulation than ventilation that’s roaring. In the gym, on the other hand, things are really aired out: here the values ​​are optimal in the morning and stay okay for a long time. The empty waiting room at the dentist still remains just under 800 ppm. In the tiny treatment room with the physiotherapist, I measured 500 before the treatment (I quickly opened the window) and after 20 minutes of treatment almost 1100. The highest value of the first few weeks I encountered at a funeral service: I measured in the chapel, which was crowded with people over 2200 ppm even before the start of the party. Good thing the alarm sound was disabled. The device is now also being used in the home office, because too high a CO₂ value makes it harder to concentrate: the small device now beeps to let me know when I need to ventilate.

(My fault)

