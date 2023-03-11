Tomatoes are arguably one of the most popular vegetables when it comes to growing your own vegetables. This is not only due to the very simple care and the high chances of a rich and delicious harvest. Added to this is the fact that they not only thrive in the garden bed, but can even be grown in pots on the balcony. No matter what you choose, our step-by-step guide will help you get it right. How to proceed if you want to grow tomatoes yourself:

Seeds or preferred plants?

If you want to start from scratch and use seeds for propagation, you can start as early as February or March. This step is optional, because a few weeks later you will also have the opportunity to buy pre-cultivated tomato plants in stores. In this case go directly to step 2 above. How to grow tomato seedlings:

1. Grow your own tomatoes from seeds

If you grow tomatoes yourself in the apartment and from seeds, proceed as follows:

If you have obtained seeds (bought or taken spontaneously from an organic tomato), you must of course sow them.

For this, prepare small growing pots and growing soil.

Place a few seeds (preferably several at a distance of about 3 cm, as not all of them will germinate) and cover them thinly with soil.

Moisten everything well with a spray bottle (watering will wash away the tiny seeds) and place the pots in a light and warm place (preferably on a windowsill at a maximum of 18 to 20 degrees).

You can cover the pots with cling film to keep the soil moist. But you take them off once a day so that fresh air can reach the earth.

Keep the soil moist but not wet in the coming weeks.

Tipp:

– You can also slice a ripe tomato and then place these slices directly on the potting soil. Then cover them with a thick layer of soil and continue with the steps above. The fruit will rot over time. But since it is underground, where no oxygen can get to, there is no risk of the pulp becoming moldy.

– Alternatively, you can also immerse the slices in glasses in a little water. After a while, the tomato seeds will separate from the pulp, and those that float on top can be discarded.

– Use so-called seed-proof varieties.

2. Prick out plants

The first little plants will soon appear. It won’t be long before you’ll find that this little pot is getting too crowded for you. For this reason, tomatoes have to be pricked out, so you thin out the stock a little so that the ones that are left can develop well.

Prick out as soon as the young plants have formed the first pair of leaves or at the latest by the second.

Take any chopstick or similar (kebab stick, toothpick, fork handle, etc.) and push it under the plantlet.

Lift the stick to push the tomato plant up and out of the ground. This way, all parts of the plant should remain intact.

For plants with very long roots, shorten them to about 2 cm in length.

Decide which plants you want to keep (preferably the largest and strongest) and plant them in new pots – this time only one plant per pot.

3. Proper care of the tomato plant

Continue to water evenly and regularly. After about a month it is also time for the first nutrient supply, for which you can use special tomato fertilizer. In any case, it is important that the fertilizer does not contain too much nitrogen. This leads to a growth spurt, which causes the plant to develop more greenery than necessary instead of concentrating on developing flowers and fruits.

4. Plant the seedlings in the bed

If you bought your tomato plants early or your own have grown big enough (about 30 cm), the time is approaching when you can plant them in the garden or put them on the balcony. Wait until the ice saints in May. Wherever possible, they are protected from the rain. A net stretched over the bed is ideal for this. In the hot summer, this then conveniently protects the plants from the strong midday sun.

A week after planting, fertilize your tomato plants.

Grow tomatoes yourself – poisonous or not?

You may also have read the claim that homegrown tomatoes are harmful to your health because they produce toxins. Fortunately, there is nothing wrong with that. While there are indeed vegetables where this is possible (pumpkin and zucchini, for example, but only recognizable after stressful situations and the bitter taste), this is not the case with tomato plants and fruits. So you don’t have to worry if you want to grow tomatoes yourself.