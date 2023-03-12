A month can be a very long time for those who have been used to sharing their daily lives for years with millions of people. A month has been a very long time for Chiara Ferragni and Fedezso much so that today they almost seem like two different people compared to the couple who, just thirty days ago, were on the Sanremo stage.

All is not well. She wrote it yesterday, on her social networks, removing the filter once and for all perfect family which had even made theirs a brand, the Ferragnez.

â€˜Now is the time to just keep going and try to make things work, di fix them without pretending that everything is finebut trying to make them really go well», he wrote, also explaining that he had found, after several tears, “a new strength, perhaps of a more adult person” to face the difficulties of this phase of his life.

All is not well and all was not well even a month ago. He had guessed, give himwide eyes of the entrepreneur after the performance of Rosa Chemicalduring the final: first he had twerked on Fedez, then they kissed.

The confirmation, immediately after, with the disappearance of the singer from her social networks: no longer a photo together, no generic thanks for the support. Nothing. Details that become clues if, thanks to communication on social networks, you have become a giant.

Â«Sanremo, now I can admit it, was very hard, I felt out of my comfort zone», she wrote yesterday. Then broadening the reflection on recent times: Â«I had to be there for my familytry to be strong for everyone, understand how to solve problems bigger than me with the fear of not making it as a wife and mother, because with your children you have to be the strong one, always».

Words that represent the answer to the many who, in recent weeks, had spoken of the crisis between the twocoming to hypothesize an impending divorce. Suggestions powered by silence in which Fedez closed.

If on the one hand Ferragni had continued to carry out his commitments, presenting himself – strictly alone – to parades and events, on the other hand the singer had chosen the path of silence, deserting all appointments, including the press conference of the launch of «Lol 3»which leads to Prime Video.

Then he returned, sporadically, with stories published on Instagram in which he was in the throes of an unprecedented stammer. A few days ago, the explanation: «Let’s start from when I was diagnosed with teapancreatic humor: privileged as it may be, it was a very traumatic event and only today did I realize how much I have not taken care of my mental health since this event and have only relied on psychiatric drugs that I changed over the months until find one that just wasn’t suitable for meÂ», he recounted, reopening a new window on his condition. “To date I’m not 100%, but it’s better – he concluded -. Although this period has been particularly unhappy, it has made me realize how much I want to focus on my mental health, my family and my wife, about whom everything has been said and she is the only one who has been by my side … and I’m sorry for what he had to go through».

Only after those words, have reappeared on the profiles of both pictures oftheir hands intertwined, as if to say: we are still here. Different, like after a scary jolt.

There are those who appreciated the confessions and who for nothing, as always with them, but today Chiara Ferragni and Fedez seem to have found each other at a new point in their journey, which sees (at least in intention) the singer determined to get better and the businesswoman to keep together all the pieces of a family for which she feels responsible.

“Sometimes I’ve felt discouraged by finding myself wondering what would have happened if I had collapsed too,” she admitted. A few hours later a new photo appeared: the two of them on a bed while holding their children. In short, the Ferragnez.