– Pope Francis “suffers from a respiratory infection that will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical treatment”communicated the Vatican press office after he was admitted to the Agostino hospital on Wednesday afternoon Twins of Rome.

We recommend: The Prosecutor’s Office charges the former director of La Picota for allegedly benefiting a drug trafficker.

“In recent days, Pope Francis had been suffering from some respiratory difficulties and this afternoon he went to the A. Gemelli Polyclinic for medical check-ups,” the note added.

The Vatican specified that excluding a Covid 19 infection.

“Pope Francis is moved by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer,” the statement read.

According to the media, Francisco, 86, had undergone a chest CT and other medical tests, and his state of health is not worrying after knowing the results.

The Vatican had only communicated during the afternoon that the pontiff is in the hospital “for previously scheduled checks” but did not mention any reason.

However, the Pope had scheduled an interview this afternoon for a RAI public television program that had to be canceled and for the moment the agenda for the next two days has also been cancelled.

Francis underwent surgery in this Roman hospital on July 4, 2021 and was discharged after 10 days followed by a slow recovery.

Since then, The Pope has only suffered a problem in his right knee that forces him to walk with a cane or a wheelchair and he has assured on several occasions that he does not want to operate.

Maybe you want to read: Nine soldiers dead leave an ELN attack.

During the morning of today, Francisco held the general audience and he was seen to be in good health and without problems, and next Sunday the Palm Sunday mass is scheduled. EFE