Hundreds of media representatives spent the night in front of the entrance of the Roman polyclinic where the Holy Father was undergoing examinations. The hospital in the northern part of Rome was in the spotlight of TV cameras all night. Journalists from the most influential television channels in the world covered the operation until the early morning against the backdrop of the huge hospital. In order to withstand the onslaught of media, a larger press room was hastily organized in the hospital. The media representatives are eagerly awaiting the medical bulletin that was announced for Thursday morning.

Hotels near the clinic fully booked

The hotels across the street from the hospital are doing good business at the moment. Shortly after the Pope was admitted to the polyclinic, they were inundated with calls from journalists from all over the world wanting to reserve a room.

Not only the hotel rooms not far from the hospital are in great demand at the moment. Balconies and penthouses with a view of the Roman clinic Gemelli, where the Pope is staying, are also in high demand at the moment. Large American and British, but also Chinese, Japanese and South American TV companies are looking for a preview of the large clinic. “The official images of the Vatican are no longer sufficient, so we are looking for new perspectives and backgrounds for our Pope reports,” said a reporter.

Intestinal surgery in July 2021

This is Francis’ second visit since the beginning of his pontificate ten years ago. In July 2021 he had undergone an intestinal operation at the Gemelli Polyclinic. Believers from all over the world prayed for the head of the Catholic Church.

It is unclear whether Francis can celebrate the upcoming Palm Sunday and then Holy Week and Easter Sunday – the most important days in the Catholic church year – in the Vatican. The Pope’s appointments and audiences this Thursday and Friday have already been canceled, as reported by the media. According to the Vatican, the Pope needs inpatient therapy in the hospital these days. An infection with the corona virus was ruled out.

This video is disabled

Please activate the categories Performance Cookies and Functional Cookies in your cookie settings to view this item. My cookie settings

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper