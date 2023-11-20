Population decline causes 50 kindergartens to close in China’s most populous county | The Epoch Times

Population Decline in China Leads to Closure of Kindergartens

An alarming trend is emerging in China as the country’s population continues to decline. According to a report from The Epoch Times, there has been a significant increase in the closure of kindergartens, particularly in China’s most populous county, Linquan County in Fuyang City, Anhui Province.

The report states that an announcement issued by the county’s Education Bureau in August revealed that 50 local private kindergartens have ceased operations. This accounts for 11.8% of the total number of kindergartens in the county in 2022, and a staggering 24.5% of the total number of private kindergartens.

The population decline in mainland China is cited as a major factor in the increasing number of closed kindergartens. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of the Communist Party of China shows that the country’s population decreased by 850,000 in 2022, marking the first decline since the Great Famine in the late 1950s and early 1960s. The birth rate has also dropped to 6.77 per 1,000 people, the lowest since 1949.

This decline in births has had a direct impact on the number of kindergartens and kindergarten students in the country. In addition to Linquan County, other regions such as Haikou, Longhai District in Zhangzhou City, and Ruian City under the jurisdiction of Wenzhou City have also witnessed the closure of multiple kindergartens.

Experts predict that the number of kindergartens will continue to decrease as the birth rate in China shows no signs of improvement. Xia Jing, associate professor at Capital Normal University and director of the China Preschool Education Research Association, stated, “This year should be the best year, and it will become more and more difficult in the future.”

The impact of this trend is significant, and it raises concerns about the future of early childhood education in China. With the closure of kindergartens, many children may face challenges in accessing early childhood education, and the education system as a whole may be strained as a result.

As China continues to grapple with its declining population, the implications of these closures are yet to be fully realized. However, it is clear that urgent action is needed to address the challenges facing the country’s early childhood education system.

