Post-Disaster Reconstruction Begins in Miaofengshan Town, Beijing After Severe Rainfall

Post-Disaster Reconstruction Work Begins in Beijing After Severe Rainfall

Guangming Net News (Reporter Zhao Jinyue) – From July 29th to 31st, heavy rainfall caused extensive damage to Miaofengshan Town in Mentougou, Beijing. The affected areas have now commenced post-disaster reconstruction efforts, with firefighters, the People’s Liberation Army, and rescue teams working tirelessly to rescue residents, repair infrastructure, clear debris, and disinfect the area.

On August 7, 2023, post-disaster reconstruction work officially began in Xiehejian Village, located in Miaofengshan Town, Mentougou District, Beijing. Firefighters from the Beijing Fire Brigade were seen levelling the road and assisting villagers in transporting much-needed disaster relief supplies. At the same time, large-scale machinery was deployed in Shuiyuzui Village to start the process of dredging while Dingjiatan Village began clean-up operations to remove road debris.

A notable presence during the reconstruction work was the Beijing Daxing Fire Brigade, which conducted rescue operations in the flood drainage ditch in Xiehejian Village. Additionally, the Beijing Air Defense Haotian Rescue Team carried out dredging work in Xiaweidian Village, offering their expertise to combat further potential flooding.

As part of their relief efforts, the fire brigade of Datai Street, Mentougou District, delivered essential supplies to the affected Huangtai Community.

With reconstruction work well underway, it is hoped that the affected areas will soon recover and return to normalcy. The joint efforts of various rescue teams, firefighters, and the People’s Liberation Army demonstrate the unity and dedication of Beijing’s disaster response efforts.

[Contributor: Pan Di]