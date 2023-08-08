Hong Kong-Macau Cross-Border Trucking on Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Officially Implemented for Convenient Shipping

Hong Kong and Macau Implement Cross-Border Trucking Arrangement on Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government announced on August 7 that a new arrangement for Hong Kong-Macau cross-border trucks on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge has been officially implemented. This move is expected to significantly improve the convenience of shipping goods between the two regions.

Under the arrangement, Hong Kong trucks will now be able to deliver goods from Hong Kong via the bridge to the Macau port transfer station. Simultaneously, these trucks can transport goods from Macau back to Hong Kong. Additionally, logistics facilities will take delivery of goods exported from Hong Kong to Macau and transport them back to Macau. This arrangement will also expand the customer network of logistics facilities at Hong Kong International Airport.

Li Jiachao, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, emphasized that this arrangement is an important policy to promote exchanges between Hong Kong and Macau, as well as the broader Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It is expected to activate the economy and strengthen integration, while bolstering the logistics facilities of both Hong Kong and Macau. To ensure greater convenience and efficiency in cross-border freight, the governments of Hong Kong and Macau have already signed an agreement in this regard.

According to Lin Shixiong, director of the Transport and Logistics Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, Hong Kong trucks passing through the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge to the Macau Port Transit Station for loading and unloading goods will be exempted from Macau commercial tax registration and Macau driving tax. Drivers will not need to apply for a Macau driving license. Initially, the daily upper limit of Hong Kong trucks going to Macau was set at approximately 400 trips.

This new cross-border trucking arrangement is expected to facilitate smoother transportation of goods between Hong Kong and Macau, benefiting businesses and consumers in both regions. The implementation of this policy reflects the commitment of both governments to enhance cooperation and economic integration in the area.

