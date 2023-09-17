Potential Development of Tropical Depression on the Horizon near Africa, NHC Reports

New Tropical System Near Africa Could Form into Cyclone, National Hurricane Center Reports

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is closely monitoring a system located near Africa that has the potential for cyclonic development. According to the NHC, a tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa on Wednesday. As it moves westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic, gradual wave development will be possible, and there is a chance that a tropical depression could form later this week or weekend.

The NHC has assigned a development potential of 40 percent to this system in the next seven days. This news comes just days after the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warned that this year’s hurricane season would be above normal.

NOAA predicts between 14 and 21 named storms for this hurricane season. Out of those, six to 11 storms could intensify into hurricanes, with two to five of them potentially reaching Category 3 or higher strength. These forecasts take into account the high ocean temperatures reported between June and July in the Atlantic Ocean, along with a delay in the emergence of shear winds.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began on June 1 and will run through November 30. As we enter the peak months of hurricane activity, it is important for residents in areas prone to hurricanes to stay informed and prepared. The NHC will continue to monitor the tropical system near Africa and provide updates as necessary.

With the potential formation of a new cyclone, it is crucial for individuals and communities to review their hurricane preparedness plans and be ready to take necessary precautions if the storm approaches land. Stay tuned to local news and official weather sources for the latest updates and advisories regarding this developing system.