In 2020 and 2021, gun killings increased across the United States, particularly in Hispanic and African American communities. In California, Elana Bolds, Tina Padilla and Claudia Bracho fight with their associations against the violence of crime and the spread of weapons, organizing exercises for children on how to behave during a shooting or involving gang members in the distribution of food.

The Guardian’s video follows their work in the communities they live in.