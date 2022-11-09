Home News Three women on the front lines against guns and gangs in California (Video)
News

Three women on the front lines against guns and gangs in California (Video)

by admin
Three women on the front lines against guns and gangs in California (Video)

In 2020 and 2021, gun killings increased across the United States, particularly in Hispanic and African American communities. In California, Elana Bolds, Tina Padilla and Claudia Bracho fight with their associations against the violence of crime and the spread of weapons, organizing exercises for children on how to behave during a shooting or involving gang members in the distribution of food.

The Guardian’s video follows their work in the communities they live in.

See also  Biden urges the Senate: "Immediately the bipartisan law on weapons". Delaware bans assault ones

You may also like

Giorgetti on Citizenship Income: “Possible revision for Flat...

7 people detained in the case of Dabai...

Treviso, written No vax against the mayor Conte

Nardella: “The bronze statues discovered in San Casciano...

2 new cases of new coronary pneumonia virus...

Attempted theft at the Osteria all’Agricoltura, the thieves...

The 5th Anniversary of China International Import Expo:...

Burning in the inn, the hotelier: years of...

Citizenship income, Calderone holds back the League’s grip:...

Is Europe ready for a second Trump era?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy