PRASCORSANO

Green turning point through technological innovation to keep up with the times and not be caught unprepared for the challenges of an increasingly digitalized and hi-tech world to which even the small hilly and mountainous realities of our territory cannot afford to remain in the rear . In addition to the e-bike column positioned in Piazza Enrietto in front of the town hall inaugurated in July, a weather alert information panel was installed in the most populous center of Val Gallenca with updates directly from the Arpa Piemonte bulletin, a Canavisia bench with hot-spot internet and mobile phone recharge and a column for recharging electric cars.

“The weather alert information panel – explains the mayor of Prascorsano and president of the Val Gallenca mountain union, Piero Rolando Perino – is part of a Union project, which has already seen the positioning of the panels as well as in Prascorsano also in Cuorgnè and Pertusio and soon to Canischio, San Colombano and Valperga and is connected with the daily bulletin of Arpa Piemonte. An automatic work with updated information in the field of Civil Protection that represents an immediate way to get communications to citizens in real time. Recharging for electric cars, on the other hand, is part of the redevelopment project of the square in front of the Company. We hear more and more often about the importance of encouraging the use of electric cars to reduce the environmental impact and, then, on the practical side, there are no columns to recharge electric vehicles even in centers larger than ours “.

“The” Canivisia “bench is part of a project with the Municipality of Canischio financed by the Gal (Local Action Group) Valli del Canavese which connects the Unesco site of the Sacro Monte di Belmonte with the Alta Via Canavesana passing through the ridge of Monte Soglio and Cima Mares – adds Rolando Perino -. The project called provides for the positioning of two benches, one in Prascorsano and one in Canischio, equipped with USB ports, which allow you to recharge your mobile phone and access the internet via wi-fi network to find information also on the site you are visiting. ‘installation of signs and information boards as well as the construction of two camper areas, also in this case one in Prascorsano and one in Canischio ». –