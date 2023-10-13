Pre-season: Friendly matches recap | Football in Togo

Less than two weeks before the opening of the new football season in Togo, the first and second division clubs are fine-tuning the final adjustments. For this purpose many are in friendly Wednesday and Thursday.

Oiling the engines before the start of the national football championships is the leitmotif of the friendly matches that have been multiplying by first and second division clubs in recent times. So this Wednesday Agaza and CDF Haknour clashed in Gbossimé. On arrival it was the black scorpions who imposed themselves on the smallest of the marks 1 goal to 0. Foadan from Dapaong destroyed Doumbé from Mango 4 goals to 1. The international friendly match between Ifodjè and As PAC turned in favor of the Beninese club 3 goals to 1.

At the municipal level, Entente 2 lost to the planete football center 0-1

This Thursday in the morning, As OTR took over the Éclair football training center 2 goals to 1. The duel between Tambo and Semassi this Thursday was canceled because the two teams will face each other on the 22nd. next October for the first day of D1-LONATO and the two staffs have deemed it appropriate not to play this match.

Here are the recorded results :

Agaza 1 vs 0 CDF Hacknour

Doumbé 1 vs 4 Foadan

Ifodjè 1 vs 3 As PAC

Ace OTR 2 vs 1 Lightning foot.E

ntente 2 0-1 Planet

It should be remembered that D1 begins on October 22 while D2 begins on October 1.

