Prélim LDC(F): What sauce is Friends of the World preparing to serve?

From August 18 to 31, 2023, Friends of the World Academy will take part in the third edition of the UFOA-B Women’s Champions League Tournament in Nigeria. Housed in pool B alongside the Ghanaians of Ampem Darkoa and As Garde Nationale du Niger, the Adidogomé club aims to do better than the third place occupied two years ago during its first participation in Côte d’ Ivory.

«We want to overtake the third place occupied two years ago. This is our ambition. We will do everything to increase the level a little bit“, confided in our microphones Amétépé Womoh, coach of the friends of the world. Captain Gnorou Gnimwè adds by saying: “We are going to represent our country with dignity with the intention of bringing home a trophy“, she hinted.

Less flamboyant during the first leg of the current championship, the reigning champion of Togo leaves doubts hanging over her current form. However, we remain confident within the management team: “I assure you that Friends of the World is confident. We will go to fight. We do not savor already defeated. We will not play the leading roles, we will try to mark this competition in a positive waysaid Colonel Nabiyou Hayintede, president of Friends of the World.

It is clear that Friends of the World will not go to Nigeria as a resigned victim

