Sleep Token – UK & Europe Summer Rituals Tour 2023 – 31.07.2023, Planet TT Halle – Live Review

Sleep Token are one of the greatest success stories in the modern heavy music world. They threw the rulebook in the bin and also attracted numerous fans to the Planet TT Hall in the Gasometer Vienna with their combination of Art-Pop, R&B and Tech Metal.

The expectation and anticipation in the hall was palpable, because their mix of styles was reflected in the audience. The band, once well-known among metalheads, filled the hall with a variety of fans from different musical backgrounds. Almost all tickets were sold out, the concert hall was full, and seats were euphorically occupied.

The show had no opening acts. At 8:30 p.m. sharp, singer entered Vesselas always mysterious and with painted arms and masked, under dimmed lights and a lot of fog the stage and opened the evening with Chokehold. The rest of the band members – conformingly dressed – joined the singer, the chorus occupying the left half of the stage and remaining true to the statuesque performance throughout the concert.

The heads moved in unison to the music and the ritual began. Each band member took their time and got hooked on the crowd at their own pace. The lights went out for a brief moment and the next song became wordless The Summoning intoned. The audience gave themselves excitedly to the music and seemed fascinated.

With ease, the band performed song after song with the utmost perfection. It almost sounded like playback because the whole band stayed in time, there were no mistakes and the singer’s voice was clean and almost perfect. After just a few songs, I realized how much they loved the music and how much it meant to some people in the audience – regardless of whether they liked the sensual song Alkaline from her album This Will Become Your Tomb played or Granite performed from their latest album. Their ability to effortlessly transition between dark pop, indie and progressive metal is definitely their greatest strength and gives them a unique selling point.

Vessel clearly enjoyed the time on stage and lost himself in the music. Every movement and every word sung seemed soaked in emotion and authentic. Without saying a single word to the audience, he danced on stage and kept reaching into space – as if trying to grasp the connection that was unfortunately caused by the lack of interaction with the audience.

After Higher the band left the stage for a short moment. The audience applauded and roared her name because the evening wasn’t supposed to end for her. Finally they performed as an encore The Night Does Not Belong To God and The Offering. The latter is an excellent choice to round off the evening. Left with heart gestures Sleep Token the stage.

Both quality and song selection were very good. It was fun, Sleep Token to watch them perform and get lost in the music. I would have liked some interaction with the audience, but not necessarily in the form of spoken words.

