Auspicious Clouds: Bringing a “Cultural Feast” to Grassroots Communities

Auspicious Clouds: Huimin Performing to Grassroots “Cultural Feast” Moisturizes People’s Heart

“Professional art performance teams go deep into the grassroots, travel across mountains and mountains to remote mountainous areas, deliver theatrical performances to the doorsteps of the masses, open up the ‘last mile’ of serving the masses, enrich the cultural life of the masses, and enhance the sense of gain and happiness of the people It really makes culture benefit the people and serve the people.” Recently, the Caiyun Art Troupe of Xiangyun County entered the Luming Township surrounded by mountains, and sent a gift to the people in the mountainous areas on a small square in the high valleys on both sides. After going to wonderful programs such as songs, dances, and sketches, an audience member spoke his mind.

In recent years, according to the strategic deployment of urban and rural development, Xiangyun County has paid attention to the combination of culture and tourism, ecological civilization and beautiful countryside construction, coordinated and integrated project resources, inherited and innovated, increased investment, and formed a joint force. With the government-led, public finance as the support, the urban and rural grassroots as the focus, and the protection of the basic rights and interests of the people as the main purpose, the reform of the cultural system will be actively and steadily promoted, combined with the acceleration of the construction of cultural projects for the benefit of the people, the The focus of cultural work is on the grassroots, excavating cultural resources with regional characteristics, stimulating the enthusiasm of the masses to participate in cultural activities, and constantly improving the public cultural service network, which has brought benefits to the masses. The construction process of popular support project.

In the process of promoting the development of cultural undertakings, Xiangyun County has effectively strengthened the construction of public cultural infrastructure, innovated the working mechanism, established a platform system, and established the Xiangyun Caiyun Art Troupe. The policy is to introduce and cultivate literary and artistic talents, actively carry out public welfare performances, strive to create high-quality stage art, continuously improve cultural creativity, and achieve practical results in the creation of stage art works. As the only professional art troupe owned by all the people in the county, since its establishment, Xiangyun Caiyun Art Troupe has given full play to the role of the literary and artistic front in discovering artworks and introducing new artists, enlivening stage literature and art, enriching the cultural life of the masses, and creating fine stage art. Greatly enhanced the reputation and popularity of Xiangyun. In addition to performances, the art troupe actively explored Xiangyun’s local culture and ethnic folk literature and art, and created and arranged stage art programs that showed the new outlook of production and life of various ethnic groups in Xiangyun. These repertoires have a variety of themes and styles. While promoting the main theme, they fully demonstrate the creative achievements and outstanding achievements of the whole troupe in recent years in stage art.

Since its establishment, Xiangyun Caiyun Art Troupe has actively explored and innovated new models of public cultural services, continuously expanded the public cultural service space, and innovated services to meet the public cultural needs of the masses. We will present a “cultural feast” to the cadres, workers, and officers and soldiers stationed in Xiangxiang who are fighting on all fronts, and continue to promote the work of nourishing the people with culture in depth and solidity. In the process of promoting Huimin performances into grassroots activities, the performance characteristics of grassroots rural literature and art have been formed. Xiangyun Caiyun Art Troupe went to three remote mountainous administrative villages of Xionglipo, Sangmuqing, and Luming in Luming Township to carry out theatrical performances. The professionalism of the art troupe The performers performed on the same stage with the amateur performers of the local dance team, feasting the audience’s eyes and bringing more and better spiritual and cultural food to the grassroots. (Special correspondent Chen Yingguo)