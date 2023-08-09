Burns the island of Maui in Hawaii: fires flared up due to drought and Hurricane Dora. The witnesses: “It’s the apocalypse” – Video

In Hawaii it isthe apocalypse“. Different set fire they stand flaring up due to drought and hurricane Dora whose strong winds continue to feed and strengthen a series of fires. The situation is criticism: There have been mass evacuations, widespread power outages and several people have been forced to jump into the sea to escape the flames. There are currently at least six people dead.

The island of Maui is especially attentive: the national guard is helping firefighters try to put out the flames, but the fires are out of control. Several witnesses recounted apocalyptic and panic scenes. The deputy governor of the island spoke of unprecedented fires, urging the population to listen and follow the orders of the authorities.

The authorities have closed all the thoroughfares in the city and also those of West Maui to the public, practically isolating the western part of the island, which remains accessible only to emergency personnel. “It’s definitely one of the toughest days for us,” said county spokeswoman Mahina Martin. According to Hawaiian Electric, an energy provider that serves 95 percent of Hawaii’s 1.4 million residents on the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Lanai and Molokai, more than 12,000 users on Maui have no electricity. Hurricane Dora’s winds – according to the Honolulu National Weather Service – reached 97km/hgoing to increase the strength of the fires in areas that had long been affected by an unusual Drought.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

