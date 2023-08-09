Home » Theft of mangoes, the farmers of Balestrate ask the prefect for help
Theft of mangoes, the farmers of Balestrate ask the prefect for help

Theft of mangoes, the farmers of Balestrate ask the prefect for help

They wrote a long letter to the prefect of Palermo Maria Teresa Cucinotta to ask for a meeting and denounce the continuous thefts they suffer from the mango crops. They are the farmers of the Terre delle Balestrate community cooperative born a few months ago to promote the area and enhance our historical, cultural and agri-food excellence.…

