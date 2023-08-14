Premature meeting Teichalm – Nurse: “Need this for our mental hygiene”

Around 30 to 50 families from all over Upper Styria have been meeting at the Teichalm in August for almost 15 years – with one thing in common: they all have a premature baby in the family. The “premature meeting” is organized by the team of the premature and neonatal intensive care unit. “The whole family is always invited, including grandparents, uncles, aunts, friends, “whoever wants to come along,” says nurse Waltraud Pichler.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

