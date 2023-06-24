Premiere for Störtebeker: open-air season started on Rügen | > – News

As of: 06/24/2023 9:01 p.m

The Störtebeker Festival 2023 celebrated its premiere on Saturday evening on the Ralswiek natural stage on the island of Rügen. The open-air theater based around the famous pirate runs until September 9th. Eagle show and fireworks are part of it again.

Thunder of cannons, sword fights, open fire: the Störtebeker Festival started the new season on Saturday on the natural and open-air stage in Ralswiek. Thousands of spectators saw the premiere of the play “Gotland on Fire” on the Ralswiek natural stage. The legendary pirate Klaus Störtebeker finds himself in the middle of a war between Denmark and Mecklenburg. The play is based on historical facts from around 1398. A story in which the Vitali brothers used Gotland as a base for their raids and defended the population. A story full of intrigue, struggle and adventure, supported by NDR.

For the first time double leadership in the direction

67 performances are planned until the beginning of September. In the 29th season of the festival, a duo took over the direction for the first time. Cordula Jung and Louis Villinger staged the adventure of the buccaneer and his Likedeeler. Large parts of the stage design were redesigned for this. The spectators on the natural stage land, so to speak, in the middle of the town of Visby on the island of Gotland.

“Normally it was often like this: a city on the left, another city on the right,” says Cordula Jung, explaining the stage design. “This time everything takes place in one place. And that’s something very special, because that means it’s like a big hidden object. And we can always bring both to life at the same time with the small actors, so there’s just a lot to look at and it’s really showy .” There are also many extras from the island of Rügen on stage. There are also many helpers behind the stage.

150 people on and behind the stage

It is the second season on Rügen for the two main actors Moritz Stephan as Klaus Störtebeker and Alexander Hanfland as Goedecke Michels. Around 150 people, 30 horses and 4 ships are involved in the staging on and behind the scenes of the open-air stage. Present for the twentieth time and greeted happily by all employees with “Moin Lippi”: moderator and entertainer Wolfgang Lippert.

Ticket prices for the Störtebeker Festival: 14 to 40 euros

Tickets for the Störtebeker Festival cost between 14 and 40 euros for adults. Children up to the age of 15 get tickets for 10 to 30 euros. The performances take place daily from Monday to Saturday and start at 8 p.m.

