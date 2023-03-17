In a press release made public at the beginning of the week, the president of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), Yabré Dago invites the electoral agents selected for the current electoral process to consult their names on the CENI website.

This information concerns candidates who have applied for the position of the various categories of electoral agents following the call for applications launched through the National Employment Agency (ANPE) on July 15, 2022 as part of the electoral census operations. of 2023. The lists of candidates selected for the positions of trainer and data entry operator (OPS) at the end of the tests can be consulted from March 15, 2023 on the web address www.cenitogo.tg. They can also be consulted on the grounds of the Togo 2000 fair from the same date.

In addition, the training program is as follows: for trainers, from March 20 to 25, 2023; for data entry operators, the first wave is convened from April 3 to 7, 2023 and the second wave from April 10 to 14, 2023. The training will take place in the premises of the Togo 2000 Fair in Lomé.

The lists of candidates selected for the other categories of electoral agents and the training programs will be communicated later.

Atha ASSAN