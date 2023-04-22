Home » Preparations UFOAB U-20 ladies: Beginning of the course for junior sparrowhawks ladies version
Preparations UFOAB U-20 ladies: Beginning of the course for junior sparrowhawks ladies version

Preparations UFOAB U-20 ladies: Beginning of the course for junior sparrowhawks ladies version

As part of the preparations for the UFOAB U-20 women’s tournament, the junior women’s selection of Togo began this Friday afternoon a one-week course. The first training session was carried out at the Kégué stadium under the leadership of Séverin Kpakpo-Koumi Théophile.

On their way to take part from May 20 to June 4 in the UFOAB U-20 women’s tournament in Ghana, the U-20 women’s sparrowhawks met this Friday afternoon at the Kégué stadium to carry out the first training session of a one week grouping. This first contact was focused on the introduction while waiting for a proper program which will be published in the days to come.

It should be noted that this is the first time in the history of Togo that a female U-20 team is active to take part in a competition.

