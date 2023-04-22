Preparations UFOAB U-20 ladies: Beginning of the course for junior sparrowhawks ladies version

As part of the preparations for the UFOAB U-20 women’s tournament, the junior women’s selection of Togo began this Friday afternoon a one-week course. The first training session was carried out at the Kégué stadium under the leadership of Séverin Kpakpo-Koumi Théophile.

It should be noted that this is the first time in the history of Togo that a female U-20 team is active to take part in a competition.