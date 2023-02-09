This Thursday, February 9 and Friday, February 10, inclusive job fairs will be held, led by the Secretary of Economic Development and organized by the District Employment Agency, so that citizens will be able to attend with their resumes if they apply. to the profiles that are required and that we share below.

Points where there are job fairs this February 9 and 10

February 9

Job fair call center Assets

Usaquén – Carrera 9 N° 127 C – 60 Office 502

Charges: Conversational Bilingual Advisor

Conversational Bilingual Advisor Job positions: 50

Chapinero – Calle 70 N° 9 – 39

Charges: Customer service, ground operation, among others.

Customer service, ground operation, among others. Job positions: 100

Feb. 10

job fair

Ciudad Bolívar – House of Culture Ciudad Bolívar – Carrera 38 N° 59B – 43 Sur

Companies: Agroindustries UVE and Pollos El Cacique

Charges: plant operators

Job positions: 1.000

Who can participate in the inclusive job fair?

To participate, you must be included or included within the 19 vulnerable populations contemplated by the Inclusive Employment program, such as:

Persona trans.

Young person between 18 and 28 years old.

Person older than 50 years.

Certified disabled person.

Women.

Person in the process of reincorporation, reintegration and/or demobilized.

Person victim of the armed conflict.

Person in poverty SISBEN groups A, B and C up to level C5.

Person belonging to an ethnic group.

Young person over 18 years of age who is or has been under ICBF protection.

Post-prison population – deprived of liberty for at least 3 months.

Person who is a victim of gender violence.

Person who performs paid sexual activities.

Recycler by trade in job retraining.

Person in habitability on the street.

Person who is a victim of human trafficking.

Informal seller undergoing labor conversion.

Migrant population.

Rural population.

In this way, the Secretariat for Economic Development indicated that in addition to the job offers available, those who attend the job fairs can also access the free advisory services on the Employability Route of the District Employment Agency, to improve their job profile, as well as training in soft skills, which will allow them to access better job opportunities.