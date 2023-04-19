The Party Branch of the Finance Department held an educational deployment meeting on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics

On April 17, the Party Branch of the Finance Department held a meeting to study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The theme education deployment meeting thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central Theme Education Work Conference, and conveyed the theme education deployment of the Ministry of Water Resources Concentrate on the spirit, arrange and deploy the theme education work. Zhang Cheng, director of the Finance Department, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech, and Liu Jingguo, head of the Fourth Tour Steering Group of the Ministry’s Party Group, attended the meeting to guide and deliver a speech.

Zhang Chengpointed outIt is a major measure to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is a major deployment to further promote the new great project of party building in the new era.We must resolutely implement the Party Central Committee’sDecision deploymentaccording to the specific requirements and work arrangements of the party group of the Ministry, in theParty groupfourth circuitguideUnder the guidance of the group, carry out high-quality and high-quality theme educationand strive to achieve tangible results in the aspects of learning to cast the soul, learning to increase wisdom, learning to be positive, and learning to promote performance.

Zhang Cheng emphasized,onewantStudy hard and build your soul.Comprehensively study and understand the scientific system, core essence, and practical requirements of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, grasp the world outlook and methodology of this important ideology, and adhere to and use well the standpoints and methods that run through it. At the same time, based on the reality of water conservancy and financial work, in-depth study of Xi Jinping’s economic thoughts, the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on strengthening financial and accounting supervision, and the “Opinions on Further Strengthening Financial and Accounting Supervision” by the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the General Office of the State Council.SecondPay attention to practice and strive to make new achievements.Closely combine thematic education with water conservancy financial work, guide water conservancy financial work with water control ideas, take fund security as the core, capital flow as the link, and capital benefits as the basis, build a safe dam for water conservancy funds, and guard the security line of water conservancy funds. Provide more powerful support for the high-quality development of water conservancy in the new stage.In-depth special action on financial and accounting supervision，Improve and improve the system with clear rights and responsibilities and strong constraintsWater Conservancy Finance and Accounting SupervisionLong-term mechanism. Be brave as the vanguard of “strength with both hands”,deepenwater conservancyReforms in key areas of finance.Three pointsContrast rectification and consolidate style of work。Benchmark Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, put yourself, responsibilities, and work in, seriously carry out criticism and self-criticism, carefully look for shortcomings and deficiencies, make a list of problems, and earnestly grasp Good rectification. Coordinate the relationship between supervision and management and service support, conduct research and research, and solve practical problems. Solidly carry out the special action of “Promoting Education with Cases, Promoting Reform with Cases, and Promoting Governance with Cases”, and promote the integrated promotion of not daring to be corrupt, not being able to be corrupt, and not wanting to be corrupt.Take multiple measures to promote the deep integration of party building and business，Efforts should be made to build a clean and upright political ecology, create a working atmosphere for entrepreneurship, and form a united and forward-looking mental outlook.Fourth, we must carefully deploy and strengthen leadership.Timely communicate and study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches, important instructions and instructions, and the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee, coordinate and promote the theme education activities of the party branch of the Finance Department, establish a long-term mechanism for consolidating and deepening the achievements of theme education, and ensure that theme education is promoted efficiently and achieves actual results.

Liu Jingguo, leader of the fourth tour steering group of the party group, fully affirmed the organization and deployment of the theme education of the Finance Department, put forward clear requirements for the next step, and emphasized the need to improve political standing、Grasp the overall requirements、around fundamental tasks、focus on specific goals、Through key measuresclosely combine theme education with water conservancy financial work, and promotedeployments andimplement the tasksThe goal of “concentrate the heart and build the soul to build a solid foundation, temper the character and strengthen loyalty, promote development through hard work, practice the purpose to benefit the people, and establish a new style of honesty and public service”。