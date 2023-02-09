Putting on the intensity, is that the secret to beating PSG?

We knew that they would put as much intensity and that they would mark individually, a lot of one against one. It was very difficult. We had prepared well all week and we knew they were going to play like that. But yet we had difficulties and it was difficult to hold the ball. It’s one of the main things to do well when you find yourself facing a team that plays like that. In the second half, we managed to play better but we couldn’t make the difference.