Sports

“Against Marseille, it was a complicated match this Wednesday…
We knew their strength and it was the game we expected. It’s a very aggressive team, which puts pressure on entry. The details make the difference. We are disappointed, we are angry because we wanted this competition. We are disappointed for our supporters who cared about this competition as much as we did. Now we have to raise our heads and think about the Monaco match on Saturday.

“In the second half, we managed to play better but we couldn’t make the difference”

Putting on the intensity, is that the secret to beating PSG?
We knew that they would put as much intensity and that they would mark individually, a lot of one against one. It was very difficult. We had prepared well all week and we knew they were going to play like that. But yet we had difficulties and it was difficult to hold the ball. It’s one of the main things to do well when you find yourself facing a team that plays like that. In the second half, we managed to play better but we couldn’t make the difference.

Are you worried about the match against Bayern Munich?
Each game has its story. For the moment, we have to prepare well for the match against Monaco and then we can think about Bayern, but each match has a different story. We know that we are going to prepare thoroughly for the Champions League. We are holding on to it, we will do everything to pass this round.

It’s been three matches that you have lost since the resumption. What has changed compared to the first part of the season?
We had difficulties but we have champions who are able to lift the team. And they will. We struggled in the first half. We have to work. »

