Home » Presentation of the sporting event “Viconovo Run Night 2023”
News

Presentation of the sporting event “Viconovo Run Night 2023”

by admin

PRESS CONFERENCE – Wednesday 28 June 2023 at 12 in the Arengo hall of the municipal residence

Wednesday 28 June 2023 at 12 in the Arengo room the municipal residence will hold the press conference for the presentation of the sporting event named “Viconovo Run Night 2023”scheduled for Friday 30 June 2023 in the hamlet of Viconovo.

The Councilor for Sport will intervene at the meeting with the journalists Andrea Maggithe president of the Pro loco Viconovo aps Marcello Celeghinithe president Uisp Ferrara Eleanor Banzithe provincial Avis councilor and treasurer of the municipal Avis of Ferrara Alexander Cattabriga.

See also  Eruption in Stromboli, civil protection: "Do not leave home"

You may also like

Mediterranean University – Articles – 28 June |...

Colombia honors Drugia, mother of the dog Wilson...

IMF approves disbursement of USD 521 million for...

Santanchè and Report: everything is silent

Byron Castillo will not be called up to...

Bahía Solano: they recorded for the first time...

three changes that open up investment opportunities at...

Man dies after being run over south of...

Alias ​​Alex Poison, killed in Pelaya, had escaped...

Goldman Sachs Fires Chief Executive Officers Worldwide From...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy