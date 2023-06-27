Presentation of the sporting event “Viconovo Run Night 2023”

PRESS CONFERENCE – Wednesday 28 June 2023 at 12 in the Arengo hall of the municipal residence

Wednesday 28 June 2023 at 12 in the Arengo room the municipal residence will hold the press conference for the presentation of the sporting event named “Viconovo Run Night 2023”scheduled for Friday 30 June 2023 in the hamlet of Viconovo.

The Councilor for Sport will intervene at the meeting with the journalists Andrea Maggithe president of the Pro loco Viconovo aps Marcello Celeghinithe president Uisp Ferrara Eleanor Banzithe provincial Avis councilor and treasurer of the municipal Avis of Ferrara Alexander Cattabriga.

