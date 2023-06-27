Nintendo Reveals New Super Mario Bros. Marvel, Strictly Dance Wario Maker, and More

Nintendo announced many new games at the online conference “Nintendo Direct 2023.6. 21” held earlier, including the new “Mario” work “Super Mario Bros. Surprise” created in the classic 2D horizontal scrolling form, and Brigitte A new stage play style work with a princess as the protagonist, and it is confirmed that the role-playing game “Super Mario RPG” that was launched on the Super Nintendo in the past will be re-launched on the Nintendo Switch. At this online press conference, Nintendo also announced the launch of new games with many partners.

“Super Mario Bros. Wonder” (Super Mario Bros. Wonder) will be presented in the form of a classic 2D side-scrolling action game, and as a new work in the “Super Mario Bros.” series, players can operate Mario, Luigi, and Kino Bio, Brigitte, Daisy, etc., and adventure in a world level that is familiar with elements and more anthropomorphic. At the same time, through the “surprise flower” to change the state of the world, use the new transformation ability to break through the level, including changing the level, or It is to make Mario into an elephant and other play elements, and up to 4 people can play together.

As for the game created with Princess Brigitte as the protagonist, the title of the work has not yet been determined yet, but it will definitely be designed in the form of a stage play, and Princess Brigitte will play the leading role to fight against enemies through various gorgeous stage actions. The game is expected to be launched in 2024 .

As for the remake of “Super Mario RPG” that will be on the Nintendo Switch, it will be based on the version launched by Super Nintendo in March 1996, and it will be remade with 3D graphics and other forms. The new release also includes “Wario Wario Maker” (WarioWare: Move It!), which contains more than 200 new mini-games, and is played in the form of “instant x somatosensory action”, allowing players to complete the game within 5 seconds. In addition, more information about the real-time strategy game “Pikmin 4” and the latest information about “Pikmin 1+2” were announced.

Other new game titles include joint ventures from Square Enix, Konami, and Marvelous Entertainment.

At the same time, Nintendo also announced the new amiibo “Zelda” and “Ganondorf” of “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears”, which are scheduled to be released in the winter of 2023.

“Super Mario Bros. Surprise”:

A new drama-style production featuring Princess Brigitte:

Super Mario RPG Remake:

“Luigi’s Mansion 2” Switch quality enhanced version:

“Pokémon Vermilion/Purple” paid new content “Zero’s Secret Treasure”:

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1:

ARPG new work “Frederica”:

“Pikmin 4”:

“Detective Pikachu Lightning Returns”:

“Super Dance Wario Maker”:

“Horse Girl Pretty Derby Bloody Noisy Thanksgiving Festival! “:

Paper Doll Dress Up Game Fashion Dreams:

“Manic Mechanics”:

Fantasy farming simulation game “Fae Farm”:

“Spratun 3” next festival “Vanilla vs Strawberry vs Mint Chocolate”:

“Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition New Track Pass” The fifth new track “Soap Bubble Road”:

Play the multiplayer community sim Palia for free:

“Shaking Pigeon: Rhythm Battle Royale”:

“Mario + Crazy Rabbit Star of Hope” Expansion 2 “The Last Star Hunter”:

“Star Ranger 2 The Second Story R” remake:

“Vampire Survivor”:

“Dragon Quest Monster Wonderland 3”:

The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch:

“Momotaro Dentetsu World ~ The Earth Revolves Around Hope!” ~”:

《Fate/Samurai Remnant》：

