Micron Breaks Record with 32Gb Core DDR5 Memory and Aims for 1TB Capacity

Micron Sets New Record with Launch of 32Gb Core DDR5 Memory Particle

Micron, a leading memory company, has achieved a significant breakthrough in the field of memory technology. The company recently launched a 32Gb core DDR5 memory particle, surpassing its previous record of a 24Gb core DDR5. This achievement showcases Micron’s commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of memory chip technology.

The new 32Gb core DDR5 memory particle utilizes a more advanced 1β process compared to the previous 1α process. This development marks the end of Micron’s reliance on non-EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet) processes. Moving forward, the company acknowledges that EUV is crucial for its future manufacturing endeavors.

While Micron has not disclosed specific details regarding the speed of the 32Gb core memory particles, its most significant advantage lies in its ability to stack a single 1TB memory. This impressive capacity requires only 32 8-Hi stacks, a feat that the current 24Gb core DDR5 memory chips cannot achieve.

However, it is important to note that Micron has no immediate plans to launch such a massive memory capacity. Following the mass production of the 32Gb core next year, Micron intends to release a single 128GB variant. Additionally, the company has plans for 192GB and 256GB versions, but there are currently no plans for a 512GB or 1TB model before 2026.

In addition to DDR5 memory, Micron has also made strides in the HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) market. The company recently introduced the HBM3 Gen 2, boasting a capacity of 24GB and an impressive bandwidth of 1.2TB/s. Looking ahead, Micron plans to develop a next-generation HBM (possibly named HBM4) after 2026, with capacities ranging from 36-64GB and a bandwidth exceeding 1.5-2TB/s.

Another significant development for Micron is the upcoming launch of GDDR7 in 2025. This next-generation GDDR (Graphics Double Data Rate) memory will feature a clock speed of 32Gbps, a core capacity of 16-24Gb, and a bandwidth exceeding 128GB/s.

The advancements made by Micron in the field of memory chip technology demonstrate the company’s commitment to providing faster and more efficient memory solutions for various industries, including gaming, artificial intelligence, and data centers. With the introduction of the 32Gb core DDR5 memory particle and plans for future enhancements in HBM and GDDR, Micron continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of memory technology.

