Preserving the Red Memories: College Students Explore Beijing’s Colorful Cultural Heritage

Title: “Youthful College Students Preserve Red Memories Through Lens in Bejing Color Culture Action”

In an effort to revisit the awakening era and preserve the red historical memory, about 50 college students from 8 universities in Beijing embarked on a journey to significant red sites as part of the “‘Beijing’ Color Culture Youth Blooms” action plan. The students, representing institutions such as Minzu University of China, Communication University of China, and Capital Normal University, aimed to unveil the new red historical memory from the perspective of the youth of today.

One of the key stops on their itinerary was the old site of the Mongolian and Tibetan School. This century-old building allowed the students to step back in time and experience the red “classroom” where the director’s office of the library, once occupied by Li Dazhao, was located. The students also explored other restoration rooms, such as the preparation room for the May 4th parade and the second reading room, where historical evidence including the oil painting of “The Enlightenment,” the relief sculpture of “Eight Datongren Editors,” and the magazine “New Youth” provided a glimpse into the patriotic pride and youthful power that has persisted to this day.

Dai Chen, a sophomore majoring in education and teacher training at Capital Normal University, eloquently described Li Dazhao’s enduring legacy by pointing out a pair of handwritten couplets hanging in the room. The powerful writing style captured Li Dazhao’s lifelong struggle, serving as a resounding encouragement for the students. Dai Chen, who is also a student broadcaster, aimed to vividly share these historical stories and spread the revolutionary spirit of the ancestors through her recordings.

This year, the opening of the old Mongolian-Tibetan school site and Tsinghuayuan Station site has provided an abundance of new high-quality red educational resources. This development has coincided with the emergence of the “‘Beijing’ Color Culture Youth Blooming” action plan, which focuses on Beijing’s key red venues. The plan includes three projects – the “Awakening Age” research tour, the “Star of Memorial Hall” cultivation plan, and the “My Red Memory” casual photography initiative. These projects aim to encourage college students to inherit the red genes, carry the red blood, and contribute to the cultural construction of the capital.

The involvement of college students in preserving and promoting the red historical memory reflects their commitment to their cultural heritage. Through their lenses, they capture the significance of these sites and convey the stories of the past to inspire and guide future generations. The collective efforts of these passionate young individuals contribute to the preservation and appreciation of Beijing’s rich red culture.

