Home News Covid in Fvg: 1,139 new infections and 2 deaths, 10 people hospitalized in intensive care
News

Covid in Fvg: 1,139 new infections and 2 deaths, 10 people hospitalized in intensive care

by admin
Covid in Fvg: 1,139 new infections and 2 deaths, 10 people hospitalized in intensive care

UDINE. There are 1,139 new cases of Covid positivity registered in Friuli Venezia Giulia on Friday 14 October.

in detail, 210 new cases were detected on 1,733 molecular swabs performed, in addition to the other 929 infections that emerged from the 3,826 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

There are 10 people admitted to intensive care while patients hospitalized in other wards are 225.

This was announced by the Central Health Department of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin which also records two deaths: one in Udine and one in Pordenone.

The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,472, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,384 in Trieste, 2,546 in Udine, 1,045 in Pordenone and 497 in Gorizia.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 510,315 people have been positive.

See also  China's contribution to help the world start a new journey to combat climate change

You may also like

Hunan Window Opened by the General Secretary ④...

Dear bills, the spy software to find those...

Tiandi is the same as the previous class,...

Refunds for school transport in the Belluno area:...

Biden administration’s national security strategy: China is biggest...

Young Entrepreneurs: find politics in the language of...

Bearing the glorious mission and bearing the ardent...

The deep roots of Mediterranean culture – Lorenzo...

“Endeavor a New Journey and Contribute to a...

Scarmagno, falls from the scaffolding of a construction...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy