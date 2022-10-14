UDINE. There are 1,139 new cases of Covid positivity registered in Friuli Venezia Giulia on Friday 14 October.

in detail, 210 new cases were detected on 1,733 molecular swabs performed, in addition to the other 929 infections that emerged from the 3,826 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

There are 10 people admitted to intensive care while patients hospitalized in other wards are 225.

This was announced by the Central Health Department of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin which also records two deaths: one in Udine and one in Pordenone.

The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,472, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,384 in Trieste, 2,546 in Udine, 1,045 in Pordenone and 497 in Gorizia.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 510,315 people have been positive.