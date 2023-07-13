China Achieves Full Production of 100 Million-Ton Oilfields in the Bohai Sea, Strengthening Energy Security

China‘s National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has announced the full production of the 100 million-ton oilfields in the Bohai Sea, marking a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to enhance energy security.

The Kenli 6-1 oilfield group, located in the southern part of the Bohai Sea, has an average water depth of 19 meters and proven geological reserves exceeding 100 million tons. It is the first large-scale lithologic oil field with such high reserves discovered by shallow exploration of the Laibei low uplift in the Bohai Sea. The development of the oilfield group includes 5 blocks, consisting of 1 central processing platform and 9 unmanned wellhead platforms, making it the most technologically advanced offshore project in China.

According to Ran Congjun, the deputy general manager of Bonan Operation Company of CNOOC Tianjin Branch, the Kenli 6-1 oilfield group presented challenges due to thin and widely distributed oil layers, which affected the economical development using traditional methods. However, by taking advantage of surrounding oil fields and utilizing intelligent unmanned platforms, CNOOC managed to save approximately 20% of investment costs. The development project was completed in a record time of only two years.

The wellhead platforms in the Kenli 6-1 oilfield group are equipped with intelligent and unmanned designs. All 177 wells are remotely controlled on the unmanned platforms. A comprehensive automatic monitoring and early warning system ensures that all equipment can be remotely monitored, and production data can be analyzed and evaluated intelligently. This system also provides timely warnings and interventions for any abnormal operating parameters, ensuring the safe and reliable operation of the unmanned platforms.

Sun Pengxiao, the deputy general manager of CNOOC Tianjin Branch, highlighted that the successful development of the Kenli 6-1 oilfield group signifies the corporation’s mastery of large-scale oilfield development technology. It also lays the foundation for promoting the economical and efficient development of similar 100 million-ton oilfields in the future.

The daily crude oil output from the Kenli 6-1 oilfield group has exceeded 8,000 tons, and it is expected to contribute more than 2 million tons of crude oil annually during peak periods.

This achievement in maximizing oil production capacities boosts China‘s energy security capabilities. As the country continues to expand its offshore oil exploration and production, it reinforces its position as a major player in the global energy market.

Please note that the copyright for this article belongs to Xinhua Newspaper Network and the information provided here is for reference and does not reflect the views of Xinhua News Agency.

