President and executives of Alianza FC and EDESSA arrested for deadly stampede in Cuscatlán

The president of Alianza de El Salvador, Pedro Hernández, two club directors and two managers of the Cuscatlán stadium were arrested and charged with culpable homicide, culpable injuries and public havoc after the stampede that left 12 dead on Saturday at the Cuscatlán stadium.

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) reported Thursday on his Twitter account that in addition to Pedro Hernández, president of Alianz FC, the police also captured Edwin Abarca Ventura, Security manager, Zoila Córdova, Financial manager. In addition, Reynaldo Avelar, general manager of EDESSA, the company that owns the Cuscatlán stadium, and Samuel García Montano, in charge of the keys to the stadium, an EDESSA employee, were also captured.

The detainees will be presented in the coming days before the courts of justice to be criminally prosecuted for the crimes of culpable homicide, culpable injuries and public havoc.

The tragedy occurred on Saturday night, a few minutes after the start of the return match between Alianza and FAS for the league quarterfinals.

According to authorities and witness statements, hundreds of fans were enraged when they were not allowed to enter the venue despite having tickets. They then began to push down a gate, causing the stampede.

The FGR assured that the organizers sold more tickets illegally. “After exhausting the tickets available for the sporting event, they decided to illegally sell tickets issued for previous matches,” a spokesperson said.

