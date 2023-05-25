Snow is the protagonist of the holiday on the roads of the Nahuel Huapi National Park

The snow came abundantly to the trails and roads of the Nahuel Huapi National Park, south of Bariloche, where in some cases it is mandatory to use chains in vehicles and in others caution is recommended to transit.

The Nahuel Huapi park reported that on the path of the Valle del Chalhuacowhich is used to reach the trekking trails in the vicinity of the Neumeyer domes, there is accumulation of snow and the use of chains for low vehicles is mandatory.

The snow predominates especially in the last 3 kilometers of the journey before reaching the Neumeyer parking lot.

on the way to Tronador hillwhere dozens of transports with excursions arrive daily, it is recommended do not enter with low vehicles and it is mandatory to carry chains to be placed if necessary.

From Pampa Linda to the Glacier there is accumulation of snow above 10 centimeters and a lot of water and mud in the rest of the journey.

On the way to Ñirihuau there is presence of mud and it is requested to transit with caution.

The path of the Quetrihué peninsula is closed

In the northern area of ​​the Nahuel Huapi park, windy conditions led to the closure of the trails on the Quetrihué peninsula, for strict security reasons.

The 12-kilometer trekking and bicycle path that reaches the Bosque de los Arrayanes was closed, as were the first paths to the viewpoints.

Only the 800-meter route remains open conditionally for those who arrive at the Bosque de los Arrayanes on lake excursions.



