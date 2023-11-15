President Bukele inaugurates the spectacular National Library of El Salvador

The President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, inaugurated the National Library of El Salvador (BINAES), located in the heart of the capital, which will become “a cultural catalyst in the Historic Center,” he said.

The president took a tour of the 24 thousand square meter work, accompanied by the ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in El Salvador, Zhang Yahhui, and the Vice Minister of Culture, Eric Doradea, leaving the Library open, which will operate 24 hours a day. hours a day, 7 days a week.

“The new Library of El Salvador is an example of consolidated bilateral ties of cooperation between friendly countries that have as common objectives the development of both nations for the benefit of their people,” said the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in X.

The BINAES is a donation from China, and was offered by President Xi Jinping to the Salvadoran president during a meeting in Beijing. The cost has been 54 million dollars, “including equipment and books,” said the Salvadoran head of state at the beginning of construction.

Regarding the design of the building, it was prepared taking into account the environment, the dynamism of the heart of San Salvador, the natural lighting of the spaces and other factors that make it a very modern and majestic work.

«Its design will be an incredible experience for our young people, promoting education and culture. Two areas that were totally abandoned by the last 8 governments. But not anymore (although his acolytes complain and are upset that they are finally investing in our people),” Bukele said when he made public the agreement reached with Xi. He at the same time added that the design “is based on our waves, our reef and our volcanoes.”

#Nationals l BINAES has an area so that video game lovers can interact with various devices. In order to access one of them, users will have to read beforehand. pic.twitter.com/bWgqwuV0MP — Cronio Digital Newspaper (@croniosv) November 15, 2023

The library was built in the same place where the old building was located, always in the Historic Center, “in order to continue revitalizing the area.” To build it, it was necessary to demolish the old building, which was from 1950 and was damaged. The first National Library of El Salvador was consumed by a fire in 1870.

#Nationals l Salvadorans are witnessing the inauguration of the new National Library on the screens installed in Plaza Barrios. At the end of the National Chain, within a few minutes, everyone will be able to enter the @BINAES pic.twitter.com/M4JVppInLL — Cronio Digital Newspaper (@croniosv) November 15, 2023

«One of the main elements of its architecture is that, like an open book, this structure opens and connects with the historical buildings around it. A place that will be photographed by locals and tourists. A place for culture and education,” Bukele wrote on Twitter in 2021.

