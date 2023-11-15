El Paso County Prosecutor Shuts Down Asian Spa Massage Due to Alleged Violations

The closure of the Asian Spa Massage in El Paso has been ordered by El Paso County Prosecutor Jo Anne Bernal due to alleged violations of the Texas Occupations Code and the Civil Practices and Remedies Code. The temporary restraining order comes following an ongoing investigation into the illicit activities of the establishment located at 1212 N. Yarbrough Dr., Ste. 308, El Paso, Texas.

Authorities have accused the business of providing erotic services, employing unlicensed masseuses, and engaging in other illegal activities. The closure of the establishment follows complaints and investigations, including sting operations conducted by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) Vice Unit, which revealed alleged cases of sexual contact, prostitution, and the use of unlicensed masseuses.

The Prosecutor’s Office stated that reviews from an erotic website also corroborate the findings. The establishment is set to remain closed until at least Monday, November 20, 2023, when the Court will hold a hearing to consider approving a preliminary injunction.

