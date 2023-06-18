President Bukele with the support of Salvadorans after the approval of the reduction of the mayoralties and the start of the construction of the new hospitals

A gang member died this Saturday morning after attacking a group of police officers, who were patrolling in the Aguacayo canton, in the municipality of Suchitoto, in the department of Cuscatlán, reported the police corporation.

“A terrorist died after shooting at our teams in the Aguacayo canton, Suchitoto,” said the Police.

They added that the deceased gang member remained hidden along with other gang members in a clandestine camp set up in the area.

“Our agents are unharmed and continue to search for the other terrorists. A firearm was left in the place,” said the police corporation.

After the news, the director of the PNC, Mauricio Arriaza Chicas, indicated that they will continue without truce in the fight against the gangs.

During the early hours of this Saturday, the Police reported the capture of a gang member identified as Miguel Agustín Miranda, alias Squidward, who was arrested after attempting to attack a police agent with a knife.

“This morning [sábado]While our agents were patrolling in the Amaquilco canton, in Huizúcar, La Libertad, an MS gang member, identified as Miguel Agustín Miranda, alias El Squidward, wanted to attack one of our agents with a knife,” the police force said.

The PNC explained that, in response to the attack, the agent in self-defense shot him in the hand.

“This dangerous subject is in custody in a hospital and will be accused of attempted murder and illegal groups,” said the Police.

