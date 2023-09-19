President Luis Abinader Will Not Meet with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry at UN Assembly: Reports

President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic has announced that he does not have any scheduled meetings with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry during the 78th United Nations (UN) General Assembly. Despite this, Abinader stated that his administration remains open to dialogue with Haiti, but one of the conditions for reopening discussions is the cessation of construction work on the canal in the Masacre River.

During a press conference held in New York City, Abinader confirmed that he will meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Pierre James Trudeau and Kenyan President William Kipchirchir Samoei Arap Ruto. The President of Kenya’s visit aims to discuss the possible deployment of troops from his country to Haiti, pending an official resolution from the UN. This military force would consist of soldiers from various countries.

President Abinader’s agenda includes delivering a speech at the UN Assembly on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 20th. He is expected to return to the Dominican Republic on Friday, September 22nd, after engaging in bilateral talks with other world leaders, as well as meetings with executives and officials from international, financial, and diplomatic organizations.

The relationship between the Dominican Republic and Haiti has long been a complicated one, marked by political tensions and socio-economic challenges. The construction of the canal in the Masacre River has further strained their already fragile ties. As President Abinader prioritizes the interests and concerns of his nation, he emphasizes the need for a halt in construction as a precondition for any future discussions with Haiti.

It remains to be seen how these developments will affect the relationship between the two countries in the long term. President Abinader’s participation in the UN General Assembly provides an opportunity for him to address these issues on an international platform and seek support from the global community.