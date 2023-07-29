President Nayib Bukele attends the premiere of “Sound of Freedom” in El Salvador

The film “Sound of Freedom” arrived in El Salvador and President Nayib Bukele was present at the Presidente Theater for the Latin American premiere, together with Eduardo Verástegui, one of the producers of the film project.

This film, Sound of Freedom, is based on the real life of Tim Ballard, a former United States Homeland Security agent who quit his job to dedicate himself to rescuing children, in Latin America, from human trafficking.

Thanks to the work of the Government of President Nayib Bukele, Sound of Freedom is screened for the first time in a Latin American country, before its premiere in theaters in the region.

The Government of President Nayib Bukele has Salvadoran children as a priority; For this reason, it works to promote initiatives that enforce their rights by signing a letter of intent to work to combat child trafficking.

