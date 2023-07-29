Home » President Nayib Bukele attends the premiere of “Sound of Freedom” in El Salvador
News

President Nayib Bukele attends the premiere of “Sound of Freedom” in El Salvador

by admin
President Nayib Bukele attends the premiere of “Sound of Freedom” in El Salvador

The film “Sound of Freedom” arrived in El Salvador and President Nayib Bukele was present at the Presidente Theater for the Latin American premiere, together with Eduardo Verástegui, one of the producers of the film project.

This film, Sound of Freedom, is based on the real life of Tim Ballard, a former United States Homeland Security agent who quit his job to dedicate himself to rescuing children, in Latin America, from human trafficking.

Thanks to the work of the Government of President Nayib Bukele, Sound of Freedom is screened for the first time in a Latin American country, before its premiere in theaters in the region.

The Government of President Nayib Bukele has Salvadoran children as a priority; For this reason, it works to promote initiatives that enforce their rights by signing a letter of intent to work to combat child trafficking.

See also  Risaralda among the first with psychiatric disorders

You may also like

Border Patrol Agent Faces Trial for Promising “Papers”...

Santa Marta Happy Birthday

Formez Pa, Giovanni Anastasi is the new president

President Bukele awards salvadoran medalists from the Central...

The scourge of child labor

The ‘Dal Basso Fest’ returns to the Villa...

With a meeting between journalists, the activities for...

Polarity of the two Koreas

F1, Belgian GP 2023, Qualifying analysis: Leclerc works...

In 2023, 3,015 victims of Chocó have been...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy