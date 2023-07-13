President Nayib Bukele highlights the road transformation of the country during his administration

The President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, highlights the work being carried out in the road transformation of El Salvador, under his administration; after receiving it in precarious condition.

“And although we know that there is still a lot to do, we are working 24/7 to achieve our goal of having the best connectivity in Central America,” added the president.

The Government of President Bukele has worked tirelessly for the road development of the nation, during his 4 years in office.

Sharing a video on his social networks, the head of state shows what the country’s road network was like before and now, during his administration, it is another reality where Salvadorans travel on dignified and safe streets.

One of the great needs that we found when we arrived at the Government, was the insufficient, precarious, obsolete and destroyed road network… And although we know that there is still a lot to do, we are working 24/7 to achieve our goal of having the best connectivity in Central America. pic.twitter.com/ZAnsuKYEye — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) July 13, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

