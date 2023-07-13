Texas Announces Tax-Free Weekend for Back-to-School Shopping

Texas Introduces Tax-Free Weekend to Help Families Save on Back-to-School Shopping

In a bid to alleviate the financial burden on families during the back-to-school season, Texas has announced several measures. The State Comptroller has revealed the dates for the tax-free weekend, allowing hundreds of families to make significant savings.

According to the statement, families can take advantage of tax-free purchases, particularly for clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks. Furthermore, these items should be priced below $100.

The official commencement date for this year’s sales tax holiday has been confirmed as Friday, August 11. The tax-free weekend will run until midnight on Sunday, August 13, offering families a limited time to save money on essential back-to-school items.

Many people still have questions regarding the qualifying items for tax-free purchases. The statement clarifies that these items must be acquired from a store in Texas or through an online seller. In most cases, there will be no need to provide an exemption certificate to the seller as long as the purchase is made during the sales tax holiday.

It is crucial for individuals to understand the specificities of these dates. Items purchased before or after the designated tax-free period will not qualify for the exemption, making them ineligible for any tax refund.

Additionally, it is important to note that only school supplies under $100 will qualify for the tax exemption. Families should be mindful of this limitation while planning their back-to-school shopping.

The tax-free weekend is expected to be a welcome opportunity for Texas families to save money during this expensive time of the year. As the countdown begins, families are advised to make a detailed shopping list and take full advantage of the tax exemption.

As the saying goes, “time is money.” Therefore, families are encouraged to plan their shopping trips carefully, ensuring that they make the most of their tax-free purchases.