Federal Judge Suspends Trial against Former Boxer Félix Verdejo Sanchez in Unexpected Move

Federal judge Pedro A. Delgado Hernández’s decision to suspend the trial against former boxer Félix Verdejo Sánchez at the last minute has caused a stir. The reason for this unexpected decision remains unknown, leaving many wondering what could have transpired. There are also speculations about whether the judge’s change in plans is related to the forthcoming decision on allowing lawyer Edwin Prado Galarza to testify as a defense witness for Verdejo Sánchez.

Verdejo Sánchez, a former boxer, is facing four charges related to the kidnapping and murder of 27-year-old Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz, a “groomer.” The star witness for the prosecution is Luis Antonio Cádiz Martínez, who has already been convicted as an accomplice to the crime.

In court today, lawyers Gabriela José Cintrón Colón and Jason González Delgado were expected to make an announcement regarding their defense strategy. However, only González Delgado appeared, adding to the surprising turn of events.

Prosecutors Jonathan Gottfried and Jeannette Collazo had filed their case on June 10, and the trial was scheduled to continue today. However, due to the judge’s decision, proceedings have been postponed until tomorrow, Thursday, July 13, at 9:00 am. The reason behind this sudden suspension and its potential impact on the trial’s outcome remain uncertain.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

