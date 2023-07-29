President of El Salvador Signs Letter of Intent to Combat Child Trafficking with Film “Sound Of Freedom”

President of El Salvador Signs Agreement to Combat Child Trafficking with Film Producer

In a significant move to combat child trafficking and sexual exploitation of minors, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, signed a letter of intent with the Viva México movement. The president met with the producer of the film “Sound Of Freedom”, Eduardo Verástegui, and the CEO of Angel Studio, Neal Stoker Harmon, at the Presidential House to discuss the collaboration.

During a press conference, President Bukele expressed his commitment to the safety and well-being of the country’s people, especially vulnerable groups and children. He highlighted the efforts of the office of the First Lady of the Republic, Gabriela de Bukele, in prioritizing the protection of children.

The film “Sound Of Freedom” addresses the often-overlooked issue of child trafficking. Producer Eduardo Verástegui shared that it was not a coincidence that El Salvador was chosen as the first country to screen the film outside the United States. Verástegui stated, “This is symbolic, it is not an accident that we are here, in the country that bears the name ‘El Salvador’. The intention is to save the children.”

He also praised President Bukele, stating that the image of El Salvador is enviable worldwide. Verástegui mentioned that during his recent visit to London, El Salvador was frequently discussed, and more than 20 countries are interested in replicating the efforts being made in the country.

“Sound Of Freedom” tells the story of Tim Ballard, a former United States Homeland Security agent who left his job to rescue hundreds of children in Latin America from human trafficking. The film premiered in the United States on July 4 and is expected to be screened in other countries by August.

However, El Salvador will have its own screening of the film this Friday at the Teatro Presidente. Due to the high interest among Salvadorans, an additional showing will be offered at 8 p.m. on the same day, accommodating 1,500 people.

The signed agreement between the Viva México movement and the El Salvador government signifies a crucial step forward in the fight against child trafficking and exploitation. El Salvador’s dedication to addressing this issue sets an example for other countries, and the collaboration with the film “Sound Of Freedom” aims to create awareness and mobilize efforts worldwide.

