Survivor Shares Harrowing Tale of Recent Shipwreck Off the Coast of Artemisa

Title: Survivor Recounts Terrifying Shipwreck Ordeal off the Coast of Artemisa

Subtitle: Two fishermen miraculously rescued after vessel sinks in seconds

Artemisa, [Insert Location] – In a harrowing tale of survival, one of the two survivors of a recent shipwreck off the coast of Artemisa has shared chilling details of the incident. Carlos Castro, 51, who was one of those rescued, revealed that the boat sank within seconds, leaving the crew fighting for their lives.

The fishing vessel, named Pura María, succumbed to the treacherous waves on the night of July 24 near Majana Beach, on the southern coast of the Artemisa province. Castro, who remained adrift for over 18 hours in the vast open sea, described how he clung to a 75-liter plastic tank to stay afloat.

Castro’s stepson, Midiel Perez, narrated the terrifying account shared with him by his stepfather. According to Perez, the tank had been filled with oil, and the lid was missing, making Castro’s position all the more uncomfortable. He also mentions that Castro felt something brush against his belly, possibly an animal, during his struggle to survive.

“They were fishing, they were coming back,” emphasized Perez, shedding light on the ill-fated journey undertaken by the fishermen. As Castro recounted, the boat encountered a problem with one of the hoses connected to the engine, which failed to remove the accumulating water before disaster struck.

However, Castro owes his life to his companion, who happened to be an experienced diver. This crew member swam for approximately ten hours before being rescued by a passing ship. Before parting ways, he urged Castro to hold onto the plastic tank, while he embarked on a perilous journey to find help.

Tragically, the owner of the boat and third crew member, known as Monguito, did not survive the shipwreck. His body has yet to be recovered as of Thursday night. Castro recalled how Monguito, overwhelmed by the loss of everything he held dear, including the boat, succumbed to distress, dying in his arms.

Following the devastating incident, Castro was transported to the Ciro Redondo García Teaching General Hospital in the Artemisa municipality, where he received medical attention and was subsequently released. The diver who reported the tragedy also received treatment for moderate dehydration but was in good health. After recovering, he joined the search for their deceased companion.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community. More information on the tragedy and the subsequent rescue efforts are expected to come to light as the investigation continues.

As the rescue effort intensifies, the survivors and their loved ones are left to grapple with the harsh reality of the shipwreck and the lingering question of what led to the boat’s swift demise.

