President of the Republic recalled that there is a continuous dialogue with Brazil about ITAIPU

The President of the Republic Santiago Peña, highlighted this Saturday that there is a continuous dialogue with Brazil about the tariff and annex c of the ITAIPU.

He stated that the conversation with his Brazilian counterpart, Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva, is fluid and both maintain an excellent relationship.

On the other hand, he recalled that yesterday, Friday, the 31st Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Binational was held. He described it as very good, because the members of the Council, who are ministers of the Paraguayan Executive, were present.

He highlighted that it was a very, very good conversation, because Paraguay and Brazil presented their ideas.

Finally, on the point of the decision to denounce the Paraguayan State for the metrobus, he stated that justice will have to resolve, when evaluating the legal considerations about the case.

