Home » Page to find sponsors in the US will open for the last time this year
News

Page to find sponsors in the US will open for the last time this year

by admin
Page to find sponsors in the US will open for the last time this year

Welcome Connect: A Chance for Refugees to Find Sponsors in the US

If you are seeking refuge in the United States but do not have anyone to sponsor you, Welcome Connect may be the solution you are looking for. This platform allows you to securely and confidentially contact potential sponsors who can support you in your journey to the US.

However, it’s important to note that the platform only opens on the third Tuesday of each month and spots are limited. Due to high demand and a limited number of available sponsors, it closes as soon as available spots are filled.

Welcome Connect is an initiative of Welcome.US, an organization that promotes sponsorship as a way to help newcomers integrate into American society. The sponsorship process allows individuals or groups in the US to support certain nationals seeking refuge during their application process and after their arrival.

To access Welcome Connect, you must be from an eligible country, with Cuba being one of them. The platform aims to connect you with a potential sponsor who shares your interests and values. If both parties agree, you can begin the joint application process with the US government.

The registration for Welcome Connect opens on the third Tuesday of each month. The last opening for this year will be on December 19, so it’s important not to miss this opportunity. The registration times vary depending on the country where you are located. For example, for individuals in Cuba and Haiti, registration will open at 10 am (Eastern Standard Time).

See also  New York, explosions in Times Square: panic among the people but they are only two manholes

Given the limited number of available spots and high demand, it is recommended to register as soon as the platform opens. If you miss the registration for this month, you will have to wait until next year to try again.

Welcome Connect offers a lifeline for refugees seeking refuge in the US and connects them with sponsors who can support them in their journey to a new life. If you are eligible, don’t miss the opportunity to register and potentially secure a sponsor to assist you in your application process.

You may also like

President of the Republic recalled that there is...

No word about Russian deaths and failed battles,...

Robbers flee at high speed through Walloon municipalities,...

Botero’s Viacrucis on display in Milan, Italy

In response to the cold wave and cooling,...

the analysis of Morgan Stanley IM From FinanciaLounge

Hammad Azhar appointed acting president of PTI Punjab

Trial against JOH will not be postponed again

Junior fan died after being run over while...

Sudden!Tang Xiaoou, founder of SenseTime Technology, passed away...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy