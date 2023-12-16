Juan Pablo Guanipa responded to the accusations of Manuel Rosales – El Nacional

In response to recent accusations by Manuel Rosales, Juan Pablo Guanipa has spoken out, with his party Primero Justicia also showing support for him and their unit’s efforts to achieve change by 2024.

Guanipa’s remarks came after Rosales criticized him, prompting Primero Justicia to reject Rosales’ criticism. The tension between the two politicians has been evident, with UNT expressing concern that Guanipa may disrupt the Digital News Unit.

However, Guanipa remained resolute, stating, “Whoever negotiates individually with the regime is a traitor to the country.” This strong stance reflects his party’s dedication to implementing change and resisting any collaboration with the current regime.

The ongoing disputes between political figures in Venezuela are indicative of the country’s volatile and complex political landscape. As the 2024 elections approach, it is clear that tensions will continue to run high as parties and individuals position themselves for the future of the nation.

Share this: Facebook

X

