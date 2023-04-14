Time magazine has included the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, in its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world for 2023.

Petro appears on the list along with other world leaders such as the President of the United States, Joe Biden, the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, and Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany.

Time’s list is divided into six categories: Artists, Icons, Pioneers, Titans, Innovators, and Leaders. In the Leaders category, you will find leaders from around the world who have had a significant impact in their country and in the international community. In addition to Petro, the list includes other prominent leaders such as Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, US House of Representatives member Hakeem Jeffries, and US Senate Minority Leader. , Republican Rep. Mitch McConnell.

Petro’s profile was written by Chilean President Gabriel Boric, who describes Petro as an ambitious and pragmatic leader who has built a broad political coalition and seeks to deepen Colombia’s peace plan. Boric also highlights that Petro is a leader who makes tough decisions and is a quick learner.

“Gustavo, the leader of a historic political coalition, has built an ambitious and transformative program. With the pragmatism required to exercise power, he has built broad alliances that allow him to dialogue with most of the democratic forces in his country. His lodestar is to deepen Colombia’s peace plan, using all the knowledge gained in recent years,” Boric said.