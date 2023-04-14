Home News President Petro, is part of the list of the 100 most influential people of 2023
News

President Petro, is part of the list of the 100 most influential people of 2023

by admin
President Petro, is part of the list of the 100 most influential people of 2023

Time magazine has included the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, in its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world for 2023.

Petro appears on the list along with other world leaders such as the President of the United States, Joe Biden, the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, and Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany.

Time’s list is divided into six categories: Artists, Icons, Pioneers, Titans, Innovators, and Leaders. In the Leaders category, you will find leaders from around the world who have had a significant impact in their country and in the international community. In addition to Petro, the list includes other prominent leaders such as Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, US House of Representatives member Hakeem Jeffries, and US Senate Minority Leader. , Republican Rep. Mitch McConnell.

It may interest you: It may interest you: Vice President of Colombia denounces the use of her name for criminal purposes

Petro’s profile was written by Chilean President Gabriel Boric, who describes Petro as an ambitious and pragmatic leader who has built a broad political coalition and seeks to deepen Colombia’s peace plan. Boric also highlights that Petro is a leader who makes tough decisions and is a quick learner.

“Gustavo, the leader of a historic political coalition, has built an ambitious and transformative program. With the pragmatism required to exercise power, he has built broad alliances that allow him to dialogue with most of the democratic forces in his country. His lodestar is to deepen Colombia’s peace plan, using all the knowledge gained in recent years,” Boric said.

See also  Montebelluna, dinner in the square 65 euros: it is controversy. "The poor at home"

You may also like

“Please stop teasing, save yourselves the false victimhood”

President Gustavo Petro entered Time magazine’s list of...

The second leg of the German foreign minister’s...

Constitutional Council decides on pension reform in France

Located the missing ultralight in Galapagos with unharmed...

Bankruptcy of head center: Experts call for more...

Chimborazo hosts the national chess

Alegría azul: Daniel Cataño renewed for 3 years...

During his inspection tour in Guangdong, Xi Jinping...

4,000 cans: Dortmund police catch pistachio thieves –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy