It is this Saturday, March 18 that the Congolese Head of State, Félix Tshisekedi, will be received by his Angolan counterpart in Luanda, Angola.

On the menu, no doubt, the still volatile security situation in eastern DRC troubled by the rebels of the M23, who refuse to comply with the various recommendations of the heads of state of the sub-region so that peace and tranquility return to the DRC. .

It should be noted that the Angolan parliament has accepted the dispatch to the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) of 500 Angolan soldiers. They do not have an offensive mandate, of course, but will help contain the m 23 rebels and ensure that the ceasefire is respected.

