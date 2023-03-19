On March 7, the Bajo Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction of a reinforced concrete jetty in the Virudó community, worth 1,228 million pesos.

Currently, the community of Virudó, in the municipality of Bajo Baudó, does not have a pier that facilitates the arrival of boats and the transport of food and passengers, affecting a population of 1,620 inhabitants.

This pier in Virudó, municipality of Bajo Baudó, will have a total length of 110.30 linear meters and an area of ​​influence of 276.45 square meters, with deep footing foundations on piles, and structure (columns and beams) in reinforced concrete or 3000 psi structural.

It includes an architectural sheet roof and a galvanized steel profile structure with a metal pipe and a PVC rainwater pipe downspout, supply and installation of 3-inch galvanized pipe handrails, 2-inch PVC pipe drains and installation of a led light fixture. solar street lighting.

Other recruitment processes in Bajo Baudó in recent weeks:

On March 13, the Bajo Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the supply of fuel (linked current gasoline type), for the operation of the central sector of the municipal administration, operation of the different programs and projects, and technical assistance in the area. rural and urban of the municipality, worth 400 million pesos.

On March 9, the Bajo Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the regular maintenance of the security area of ​​the Pizarro airport, including drainage channels and green areas, for a value of 277 million pesos.

On January 18, 2023, the Bajo Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the implementation of the School Food Program, PAE, for a value of 336 million pesos.