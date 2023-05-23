Home » President Tshisekedi will make a state visit to China from May 24 to 28 to relaunch the DRC-China partnership
President Tshisekedi will make a state visit to China from May 24 to 28 to relaunch the DRC-China partnership

President Tshisekedi will make a state visit to China from May 24 to 28 to relaunch the DRC-China partnership

President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi will pay a state visit to China from Wednesday May 24 to Sunday May 28. This first state visit of President Tshisekedi aims to relaunch, on new bases, the China-DRC partnership.

If no signing of contracts is planned during this visit, meetings with Chinese politicians and entrepreneurs, as well as a state dinner are on the program.

The Head of State will visit three cities: Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

In Shanghai, Felix Tshisekedi will visit Chinese companies in the field of electricity, mining, batteries and construction.

In Shenzhen, the Congolese number one will visit companies active in new technologies.

Sources close to the Presidency inform that the Head of State will be accompanied by a delegation of five ministers: that of Foreign Affairs, Mines, National Defence, Water Resources and Electricity and that of Regional Planning. .

The said delegation will be led by its deputy chief of staff in charge of economic and financial issues.

A journalist, special correspondent for Radio Okapi, is already in China. It will allow you to experience this visit on the antennas and digital platforms of Radio Okapi.

